(Corrects spelling of Emeryville throughout)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
May 6 Emeryville, a small city in the San
Francisco Bay Area, has given initial approval to the nation's
highest minimum wage by setting baseline pay at $16 an hour in
2019, with gradual increases leading up to that level.
The 5-0 vote on Tuesday by the city council in Emeryville, a
community of about 10,000 residents, follows moves by several
major U.S. cities to sharply raise their minimum wages.
The federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 since 2009.
Labor and religious groups have despaired of wringing an
increase from the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress and have
instead pressed local governments in liberal-leaning areas to
enact their own increases.
The Emeryville proposal faces a final approval vote on May
19. It would take effect on July 1, when the minimum wage would
rise to $14.44 an hour for businesses with at least 55 workers
and $12.25 for smaller companies, city documents show.
It would increase gradually every year until it reaches $16
for all businesses in 2019.
"Just as our workers are creative enough to make a living
off of minimum wage and support their families, I think our
businesses will be creative enough to make it work and we'll all
lift up together," Emeryville City Councilwoman Dianne Martinez
said at the meeting on Tuesday.
No other community in the United States has set a minimum
wage target higher than $16, said Jennifer Lin, deputy director
for the East Bay Alliance for a Sustainable Economy, which
supports the measure.
Emeryville is known as a regional destination for shoppers
at big box retail outlets, such as Ikea and Home Depot, and Lin
said it has thousands of workers who commute from other cities.
A representative from the California Chamber of Commerce
declined to comment on the proposal.
Opponents of minimum wage hikes say they place an undue
burden on businesses and force some employers to lay off workers
and pass on higher labor costs to consumers.
Seattle is phasing in a minimum wage hike, with the level
set to reach $15 an hour over the next three to seven years,
depending on the size of the business.
Voters in San Francisco last November approved a measure to
gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2018.
California's minimum wage is $9, making it one of more than
20 states with a higher wage than the federal level.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric
Walsh)