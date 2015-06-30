LOS ANGELES, June 30 The Los Angeles City
Council, which weeks ago approved a hike in the minimum wage to
$15 an hour by 2020, on Tuesday asked its legal staff to carve
out an exemption to the ordinance for job training programs.
In voting to approve the measure, city council members
instructed the city attorney to put together an ordinance
allowing employers of job training programs to pay workers below
the minimum wage for the first 18 months of their training.
"This is an important measure that will ensure everyone has
the opportunity to get the training they need to enter the
workforce and lead productive lives," Council member Paul
Krekorian said.
The city council earlier this month passed one of the
highest minimum wage increases in the country, with Mayor Eric
Garcetti signing the measure into law on June 13. The federal
minimum wage has remained at $7.25 since 2009, while the minimum
wage for the state of California is $9 an hour.
Under the ordinance, the city's minimum wage will increase
every year until it reaches $15 an hour by 2020. Businesses of
25 workers and fewer have one more year to comply.
While proponents of the minimum wage increase said that the
new increase will lift hundreds of thousands of Angelenos out of
poverty, opponents contend that a higher minimum wage will
overburden local businesses and force them to lay off workers.
(Reporting by Phoenix Tso; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Diane
Craft)