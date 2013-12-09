(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Dec 9 The Critical Minerals Policy Act
of 2013, backed by a bipartisan group of 18 senators, is one of
those pieces of special-interest legislation that deserves to
die in the U.S. Congress.
The bill (S 1600), pending before the Senate Committee on
Energy and Natural Resources, directs the secretary of the
interior to designate a list of up to 20 "critical minerals"
based on the risk of potential supply restrictions and their
importance to the economy.
The bill identifies minerals that must be imported and are
therefore at risk from trade embargoes, military action, cartels
and other anticompetitive behaviour, for designation,
particularly if they are used in important sectors such as
energy production, defence, agriculture, consumer electronics
and healthcare.
The bill authorises the federal government to spend up to
$20 million to compile a comprehensive national assessment for
each critical mineral, including how much is produced
domestically and how much is imported.
It makes $8 million available to speed up the inter-agency
review process for issuing mining permits on federal lands.
There is another $8 million to fund a comprehensive review
of critical mineral production, consumption and recycling by
staff at the U.S. Geological Survey, including one-year,
five-year and 10-year forecasts.
And there is $2 million each to fund research into novel
uses for cobalt, advanced lead manufacturing, lithium
production, and non-traditional sources for rare earth elements,
plus another $1 million to conduct a study into establishing a
system for using thorium to generate nuclear power.
In total, the bill would authorise spending of up to $60
million on critical minerals-related policy, research and
training - paid for by cutting a similar amount from expenditure
on advanced biofuels.
There is no doubt many of these minerals are vital to modern
technology ranging from aircraft engines and computer hard
drives to mobile phone displays and high-resolution medical
imaging.
But S 1600 fails to identify a good reason their producers
should receive special help from taxpayers rather than leaving
provision up to the market.
Instead, S 1600 is a classic piece of pork-barrel politics.
HEIGHTENED COMPLEXITY
"A century ago, or even half a century ago, less than 12
materials were in wide use: wood, brick, iron, copper, gold,
silver and a few plastics," according to a recent article "On
the materials basis of modern society" published by Yale
University's Thomas Graedel and others in the Proceedings of the
National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
"Today, however, substantial materials diversity in products
of every kind is the rule rather than the exception," Graedel
explained. "A modern computer chip, for example, employs more
than 60 different elements.
"The materials complexity of modern products brings with it
a heightened level of risk. Because each constituent is chosen
to enable exquisite performance, precise physical and chemical
properties essentially become requirements.
"The product thus becomes increasingly vulnerable to supply
risks resulting from natural disasters, political unrest in
crucial mining regions, energy restrictions, trade barriers or
other causes," Graedel warned.
"Modern technology is dependent on resources from every
continent other than Antarctica, a situation that increases the
potential for geopolitical machinations," he added.
Graedel and his colleagues studied the availability of
adequate substitutes for no fewer than 62 metallic elements.
For almost a dozen of them, they found there was no adequate
substitute for the metal in its major application, and in some
instances no substitute at all. In every one of the 62 cases,
there were at least some applications where substitutes were
significantly inferior.
"On the materials basis for modern society" expressed
special concern about the lack of adequate substitutes for
magnesium, manganese, yttrium, rhodium, rhenium, thallium, lead,
europium, dysprosium, thulium and ytterbium, almost half of
which are rare earths.
GREATER SUPPLY-CHAIN RISK
The PNAS study builds on a similar approach developed in a
2007 report on "Minerals, critical minerals and the U.S.
economy" published by the U.S. National Research Council (NRC).
The NRC report developed what it called a criticality
matrix. It assessed criticality in two dimensions:
(1) potential impact of any supply restriction (principally
from the nature of the materials' applications and the
availability of substitutes);
(2) the availability and reliability of supply (including
import dependence, reliance on just a few producers, thinly
traded markets and existence of scrap recycling).
Graedel and his colleagues have added a third dimension:
environmental implications. But the basic analysis is the same.
The NRC identified indium, manganese, platinum group metals
and rare earths as among the most critical minerals it studied.
Platinum group metals are essential in automotive catalysts,
mined almost exclusively in Russia and South Africa, mostly as
co-products of other minerals.
Rare earths are essential with few substitutes in catalytic
converters, permanent magnets and for visual displays. The
market is small and fragile with little recycling.
Indium has no substitutes for flat-panel displays. Worldwide
production is small and comes mostly from China, Canada, Japan
and Russia, with little recycling.
Manganese has no satisfactory substitutes for hardening
steel and is not mined in the United States. Niobium, used in
aero-engine superalloys, likewise has only poor substitutes and
is not mined in the United States.
PERENNIAL CONCERNS
The NRC called for the federal government to devote more
resources to collecting and disseminating data on these and
other minerals, and to fund research into critical minerals and
materials science.
That scientists call for more money to be spent on research
and data collection is hardly surprising.
But the same concerns about critical minerals and the
possible disruption from supply shortages have been exercising
legislators, miners and scientists for decades.
In 1980, Congress passed the Materials and Minerals Policy,
Research and Development Act which declared "the availability of
materials is essential for national security, economic
well-being and industrial production".
It went on to warn "the availability of materials is
affected by the stability of foreign sources of essential
industrial materials, instability of materials markets,
international competition ... the need for energy and materials
conservation, and the enhancement of environmental quality".
Congress worried "the United States lacks a coherent
national materials policy and a coordinated programme to assure
the availability" of critical minerals.
Among other things, the 1980 act directed the president to
"identify materials needs" and "establish a long-range
assessment capability" as well as "encourage federal agencies to
facilitate availability and development of domestic resources."
Sound familiar?
In 1984, Congress had another crack at the problem, passing
the National Critical Minerals Council Act, which repeated all
the previous concerns, and establishing a National Critical
Minerals Council to coordinate critical minerals policies and
technology.
In three decades, reliance on critical minerals has not so
far disrupted the U.S. economy or national security. And to the
extent there is a potential problem, congressional interventions
do not appear to have solved it.
Export restrictions on rare earths, molybdenum and tungsten
imposed by China in 2011 and 2012 caused concern among
importers, including the United States, the European Union,
Japan and Canada, prompting the United States to file a
complaint with the World Trade Organization.
But the surge in rare earth prices has already called forth
substantial new sources of production, notably from Australia,
and the market may be headed for a period of oversupply.
There is no reason to believe markets are any worse at
ensuring the supply of "critical minerals" than ensuring
adequate provision of iron, copper, aluminium or any one of a
hundred other items essential for modern living.
Lawmakers would do well to stop tinkering.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)