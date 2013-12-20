MINNEAPOLIS Dec 20 A Minnesota airport terminal
was partially cleared for two hours on Friday after a passenger
left a box containing a fuel tank unattended when it was refused
clearance as checked baggage by security officials, an airport
spokesman said.
Authorities cleared the Terminal 2 ticketing lobby at
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, closed an access
road and delayed a dozen flights, as a police bomb squad
investigated the box, airport spokesman Patrick Hogan said.
The Southwest Airlines passenger, a woman, went to the
ticket counter in the terminal at about 6:00 a.m. Central Time
(1200 GMT) and tried to check in the box which had pipes
attached, Hogan said.
"Rather than take it back to her car, she simply abandoned
it in the ticketing lobby next to a travel express store and she
went through security herself without the package and boarded a
plane," Hogan said.
Police removed her from the airplane and were questioning
her, Hogan said. The terminal reopened after the bomb squad
determined that the approximately 2 foot by 2 foot (60 cm by 60
cm) box did not contain an explosive device.
Authorities had not yet released the identity of the
passenger. Hogan did not know if there was propane in the tank.
"Be cognizant of what you bring to an airport and try to
take onto a plane," Hogan said. "There are certain devices that
are simply not allowed."
Hogan said there could be delays for much of the morning
Friday at the terminal, which is the smaller of two at the
airport and handles flights by Southwest Airlines, AirTran
Airways, Sun Country and Spirit Airlines.
Terminal 1 was not affected.
