April 8 Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton proposed
an $812 million capital improvement plan on Monday that calls
for $720 million of state general obligation bonds.
"My proposals will put thousands of Minnesotans back to work
throughout our state," the Democratic governor said in a
statement. "It gives priority to projects that are ready to go."
The continued restoration of the state capitol is one of
dozens of projects in Dayton's plan, which includes an
additional $28.3 million of bonds for state universities.
The proposal also calls for the Minnesota Housing Finance
Agency to sell $30 million of bonds backed by annual state
appropriations to fund the acquisition and rehabilitation of
foreclosed properties.
The plan requires legislative approval. Dayton proposed a
$903 million bond bill last year.