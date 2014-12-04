Dec 4 Minnesota on Thursday boosted its
projected budget balance at the end of its current fiscal
biennium to $556 million from $32 million due to higher revenue
and lower spending.
Under a new law, $183 million of the balance would flow to a
budget reserve, increasing the reserve to $1.34 billion on June
30, according to a forecast released by the state's management
and budget agency.
The remaining $373 million will help increase the surplus
available for the upcoming fiscal 2016-2017, two-year budget to
$1.03 billion from $603 million, which was projected earlier
this year.
Minnesota's forecast indicated revenue will increase by 6.4
percent to $41.8 billion in the new fiscal biennium that starts
July 1.
Governor Mark Dayton welcomed the forecast and outlined some
areas where funding could be boosted in his upcoming budget,
including broadband expansion and transportation.
