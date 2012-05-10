MINNEAPOLIS A Minnesota couple accused of shaving their 12-year-old daughter's head and forcing her to run around their neighborhood in an adult diaper and tank top as punishment for a failing grade appeared in court on Wednesday on misdemeanor charges.

The girl told police it was the third time she had been put on "diaper duty," according to a criminal complaint charging her mother, Stephanie Broten, and stepfather, Darnell Landrum, with malicious punishment of a child.

The alleged incident occurred on Monday in Fridley, a northern suburb of Minneapolis.

Broten, 38, told police "she did not see what the problem was and that she was simply disciplining her child by embarrassing her," an officer said in the complaint.

Alerted by neighbors, police found the girl - who was being disciplined for getting an F on her report card - "hysterically crying" with a shaved head and wearing the tank top and diaper, the complaint said.

The girl had been forced to run sprints in the diaper and tank top and had been outside for more than half an hour in the incident seen by 30 to 50 people, including men and teenage boys, it said.

Landrum, 34, said the girl had been warned several times she had to start listening in school and get better grades or be forced to wear a diaper and shave her head, according to the complaint.

The girl had failed to bring her school assignments home before the incident, it said.

The charges carry up to a year in jail.

