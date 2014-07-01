July 1 A Minnesota man used his bare hands to
pry open a passenger-side door of a burning sport utility
vehicle and save a trapped motorist from near-certain death,
police said Tuesday.
The incident has left police marveling at the actions of Bob
Renning, 52, who - apparently fueled by a burst of adrenaline -
pried open the door of Minneapolis resident Michael Johannes's
2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer on Sunday evening.
"To say his actions were heroic would be putting it
lightly," said Lieutenant Eric Roeske, spokesman for the
Minnesota State Patrol. "He almost certainly saved Mr. Johannes
from a horrible death."
Renning was driving along an interstate freeway at about
6:30 p.m. CDT when he noticed the SUV on fire in a suburb north
of Minneapolis, Roeske said.
After motioning for Johannes to pull over, Renning
approached the burning vehicle, Roeske said.
Johannes, 51, tried to get out on his own, but the
electrical system was disabled and he could not unlock the
doors, Roeske said.
That is when Renning bent open the top of the passenger
door, cleared the shattered glass from the window and pulled
Johannes to safety, Roeske said. Soon after, the truck was
entirely engulfed in flames.
Johannes escaped the incident with minor injuries, and the
cause of the fire is not yet clear, Roeske said.
"Vehicle fires get hot incredibly fast and oftentimes the
opportunity for rescue is very short," Roeske said. "It was a
good thing Mr. Renning was there and able to pry that door
open."
