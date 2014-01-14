Jan 14 Minnesota's budget commissioner on
Tuesday asked the state supreme court to dismiss a lawsuit
seeking to derail a bond sale to help fund a new stadium for the
National Football League's Vikings.
Jim Schowalter, who heads the state's department of
management and budget, said the lawsuit filed on Friday came at
the "eleventh hour" and forced postponement of a planned sale
this week of $468 million of bonds.
Minnesota residents opposed to construction of the new domed
stadium, which will mainly serve the Minnesota Vikings, raised
concerns that the legislation enacted in 2012 for the project
violated the state's constitution.
"The filing of this lawsuit places a material cloud over the
bond sale by creating doubt regarding the issuance of the bonds,
such that they are not reasonably marketable," Schowalter said
in a court filing.
The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, which will own
and operate the 65,000-seat stadium in Minneapolis, on Monday
asked the state supreme court to dismiss the lawsuit and order
the residents who brought it to post a nearly $50 million bond.
None of the residents was immediately available for comment
on Tuesday.
The Minnesota Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the authority
to intervene in the case and set a Thursday deadline for all
parties to submit filings on whether the court has jurisdiction
in the case and if the petition filed by the residents can
validly halt the bond sale.
The stadium has been scheduled to open by the start of the
2016 NFL season. It is planned to replace the Hubert H. Humphrey
Metrodome, where the Vikings have played since 1982. Workers are
already removing seats from the Metrodome.
Officials have said a long delay in resolving the lawsuit
could jeopardize the construction schedule and increase the cost
of the project, which had been estimated at $975 million.
The publicly owned stadium also would host other events,
including state high school football and soccer championships,
amateur sports and concerts.
Payments on the tax-exempt and taxable bonds rely on
continuing appropriations, which can be stopped or altered by
the Minnesota Legislature.