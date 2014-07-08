(Adds jury selected, opening statements expected later Tuesday)
By Todd Melby
ST. PAUL, Minn., July 8 Jurors in a federal
trial that began on Tuesday will hear videotaped testimony from
a late Navy SEAL accused of defamation by former Minnesota
Governor Jesse Ventura.
Ten jurors were selected to hear the case against former
Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, who was killed in 2013 at a Texas shooting
range by a troubled Iraq war veteran he was trying to mentor.
Opening statements were expected later on Tuesday.
Ventura, a former Navy SEAL who served one term as governor,
contends his reputation was damaged by Kyle's best-selling 2012
book, "American Sniper: The Autobiography of the Most Lethal
Sniper in U.S. Military History," and subsequent public
statements.
Ventura's lawsuit, filed against Kyle in 2012, now names as
the defendant his widow, Taya Kyle, as the overseer of Kyle's
estate. Both were in court on Tuesday.
The lawsuit contends Kyle described an encounter with
Ventura at a California bar in October 2006 that never happened,
causing Ventura, a former professional wrestler and actor,
financial losses in addition to harming his reputation.
Kyle, a decorated sniper, claimed in his book and in
interviews supporting its sales that Ventura made disparaging
remarks about servicemen and Kyle punched him in the face.
In his book, Kyle described an encounter with a man he
identified only as "Scruff Face," who insisted that SEALs
serving in Iraq had not suffered enough casualties.
"You deserve to lose a few," Kyle quoted "Scruff Face" as
saying. In later media interviews, Kyle said "Scruff Face" was
Ventura.
Ventura was expected to testify and several hours of
videotaped depositions given by Kyle were expected to be played
at the trial before U.S. District Court Judge Richard Kyle, who
is not related to the defendant.
The jury is being asked to determine whether Ventura was
defamed, whether the statements were false and, because Ventura
is a public figure, if Kyle made them with actual malice, a
higher standard than for ordinary citizens.
The judge told the prospective jurors to expect the trial to
last three weeks, possibly four.
(Editing by David Bailey and Doina Chiacu)