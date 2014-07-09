(Adds playing of videotape, opening statements by attorneys)
By Todd Melby
ST. PAUL, Minn., July 8 A late Navy SEAL accused
of defamation by former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura
described an alleged altercation between the two men in 2006 in
a videotaped deposition played for jurors in a federal trial
that began on Tuesday.
The issue of whether that confrontation happened is at the
heart of Ventura's case against Chris Kyle, who was killed in
2013 at a Texas shooting range. A troubled Iraq War veteran he
was trying to mentor has been charged with his murder. Hours of
Kyle's deposition are expected to be played during the trial.
Ventura, himself a former Navy SEAL, contends his reputation
was damaged by Kyle's best-selling 2012 book, "American Sniper:
The Autobiography of the Most Lethal Sniper in U.S. Military
History," and subsequent public statements.
Ventura sued Kyle in 2012, and his lawsuit now names as
defendant his widow, Taya Kyle, the executor of Kyle's estate.
The lawsuit contends Kyle described an encounter that never
happened, causing Ventura, a former professional wrestler and
actor, financial losses in addition to harming his reputation.
Ventura has not specified the amount of damages he is seeking.
Kyle, a decorated sniper, said in his book and in
promotional interviews that Ventura made disparaging remarks
about servicemen and that Kyle punched him in the face.
In his book, Kyle described an encounter with a man he
identified only as "Scruff Face," who insisted that SEALs
serving in Iraq had not suffered enough casualties.
"You deserve to lose a few," Kyle quoted "Scruff Face" as
saying. In later media interviews, Kyle said "Scruff Face" was
Ventura.
Lawyers for Kyle's widow played excerpts on Tuesday from his
taped deposition in which he said Ventura told him during a
chance meeting at a California bar in 2006 that America was
"killing innocent men, women and children."
Asked whether Ventura had said SEALs deserved to die, Kyle
replied: "Those are the exact words."
Ventura's attorney, David Olsen, said witnesses he planned
to present would say there was no fight and that Ventura never
said the SEALs deserved "to lose a few."
John Borger, who represents Kyle's widow, said his witnesses
would testify that Kyle punched Ventura.
Ventura is also expected to testify during the trial before
U.S. District Judge Richard Kyle, who is not related to the
defendant. The trial is expected to last about three weeks.
The jury is being asked to determine whether Ventura was
defamed, whether the statements were false and, because Ventura
is a public figure, if Kyle made them with actual malice, a
higher standard than for ordinary citizens.
(Editing by David Bailey, Doina Chiacu and Peter Cooney)