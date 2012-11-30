* American Eagle gold coin set for best quarter since
2008-dealer
* US fiscal crisis, heated election benefit safe havens
* Silver coin sales more than double year-on-year in Nov.
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, Nov 30 November sales of U.S. American
Eagle gold coins are set to be the strongest in 14 years as
uncertainty surrounding the U.S. fiscal crisis and the
presidential election triggered safe-haven buying, dealers said.
Occasional sharp price swings during early and late November
also boosted bullion coin buying by investors and speculators
alike, coin dealers said.
"There is a huge influx of new high-net-worth individuals
that are buying a lot of gold, and they are taking physical
possession of it," said David Beahm, vice president of Blanchard
& Co, one of the largest U.S. retail coin and bullion dealers.
Investors have so far this month bought 131,000 ounces of
American Eagles produced by the U.S. Mint, more than tripled
last year's November sales and marked the strongest November
since 1998, data from the Mint's website shows.
November marked the second consecutive monthly rise after a
dismal performance earlier this year. In October, the Mint sold
59,000 ounces versus 50,000 ounce in the same period last year.
"This quarter is shaping up to be one of the best since the
last quarter of 2008," Beahm said.
Dealers also reported coin blanks buying by the U.S. Mint as
it was set to mint the 2013 American Eagle coins.
The Mint typically shuts its 2012 coin production in early
December so it can start minting next year's which are usually
highly sought after by coin dealers and collectors.
American Eagle silver coin sales in November rose to 3.135
million ounces, more than double last year's sales at 1.384
million. It was, however, slightly below October's at 3.153
million ounces.
Political uncertainty due to a heated U.S. presidential race
and $600 billion automatic cuts in government spending and tax
increases early next year have boosted gold investment, analysts
said.
Even though a recession resulting from the so-called fiscal
cliff could severely undermine gold's inflation-hedge appeal, it
is also likely to trigger a flight to quality investment such as
gold amid economic uncertainty, trader said.
American Eagle gold coin sales tend to be highly seasonal,
with the strongest performance at the start of the year as
investors seek the newest edition. Sales are usually the lowest
in the summer months and tend to pick up again in September in
tandem with the start of the Indian wedding season and the lunar
new year between January and February.
Gold American Eagle coin sales (in ounces)
Nov. 2012 131,000
Nov. 2011 41,000
Nov. 2010 112,000
Nov. 2009 124,000
Nov. 2008 116,500
Nov. 2007 41,000
Gold American Eagle coin sales (in ounces)
Jan. 2012 127,000
February 21,000
March 62,500
April 20,000
May 53,000
June 60,000
July 30,500
August 39,500
September 68,500
October 59,000
November 131,000
