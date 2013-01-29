* Silver Eagle sales resume via allocation to dealers
* Retail investors buying Mint's entire 500-oz monster box
supply
* Gold on track for strongest performance since July 2010
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, Jan 29 American Eagle silver coin
sales in January surged to an all-time monthly high as the U.S.
Mint resumed sales after huge demand triggered a brief
suspension, and gold coins also posted their best performance
since July 2010.
As of Jan. 29, silver Eagle sales for the month was 7.1
million ounces, data from the U.S. Mint's website showed,
surpassing its previous record of 6.1 million ounces set in
January 2012.
"Not only do we have clients calling in, they are buying in
huge quantities," said David Beahm, vice president of Blanchard
& Co, a New Orleans-based retail coin dealer.
"They are buying the entire 500-ounce boxes that are sealed
by the U.S. Mint, that's what people want right now," said
Beahm, referring to the standard sealed silver Eagle "monster"
box containing 500 one-ounce coins the Mint sells only to its
handful of authorized wholesalers.
Earlier this week, the Mint resumed supplying silver Eagles
after it halted sales on Jan. 17 as soaring demand depleted its
stock.
However, silver coin sales to dealers are still through the
allocation process, or rationing, a U.S. Mint spokesman said on
Tuesday.
With two more days remaining in January, gold coin sales
were 140,000 ounces, compared with 127,000 ounces for all of
January 2012. Sales appear set for the highest monthly tally
since July 2010.
U.S. gold and silver coin sales have been exceptionally
strong in January, building on a late 2012 rally as collectors
scramble to snap up newly minted 2013 coins and investors seek
refuge from U.S. economic uncertainty.
Some coin dealers, however, warn of a post-January drop in
sales similar to last year's pattern, as early interest tends to
wane once the first mintage is over.
(Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Neil Stempleman)