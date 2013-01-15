* American Eagle silver on pace for monthly record high
* Gold on track for strongest performance since 1999
* Heavy investor buying after profit-taking, U.S. tax hikes
* U.S. coin sales seen tapering off sharply after January
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, Jan 15 U.S. American Eagle gold and
silver coin sales have been exceptionally strong in January,
building on a late 2012 rally as collectors scramble to snap up
newly minted 2013 coins and investors seek refuge from U.S.
economic uncertainty.
Some coin dealers, however, warn of a post-January drop in
sales similar to last year's pattern, as early interest tends to
wane once the first mintage is over.
"There is always a big boom in the new year when the new
issue comes out, and you will see a drop in the next month,"
said Miguel Perez-Santalla, vice president of online
precious-metals exchange BullionVault.
Physical coins, whose sales tend to rise in response to
fears over inflation and a falling dollar, have also struggled
to compete with cheaper products such as exchange-traded funds,
traders said.
As of Jan. 15, silver Eagle sales for the month exceeded 5
million ounces, data from the U.S. Mint's website showed. At
that rate, sales would surpass an all-time monthly high of 6.1
million ounces set in January 2012.
With two weeks remaining in January, gold coin sales were
110,500 ounces, compared with 127,000 ounces for all of January
2012, on track for the highest monthly tally since 1999.
American Eagle gold coin sales tend to be highly seasonal,
with the strongest performance usually at the start of the year.
They often fall in the summer months and pick up again in
September with the start of the Indian wedding season and later
the Chinese new year.
However, the 2008 global economic crisis and lingering
European debt fears had boosted overall coin sales throughout
the year in the last several years.
Some investors are now buying gold again after reducing
their positions late last year out of fears of higher 2013
taxes, said Edmund Moy, chief strategist of Morgan Gold, which
offers precious metals coins and bars in U.S. retirement
accounts.
Last year, buying peaked in November as the world's largest
economy lurched towards huge tax hikes and spending cuts known
as the "fiscal cliff", which many economists feared would send
the United States into a recession.
In recent weeks, uncertainties related to the ongoing U.S.
debt-ceiling fight have helped boost precious metals buying,
analysts said.
Gold coins from other mints also posted encouraging sales in
the new year. Demand for silver and gold Maple Leaf bullion
coins continued to be "very strong" after December, a spokesman
at the Royal Canadian Mint told Reuters.
BUILDING ON LATE 2012 GAIN
Improved sales in the first two weeks of the year have built
on strength seen the last four months of 2012, when they rose
nearly 40 percent year-on-year on political and economic
uncertainties.
Over the course of 2012, sales plunged 25 percent to hit
their lowest level since 2007 when gold was worth about $700 an
ounce, more than half current prices, as an improved U.S.
economic outlook decreased bullion buying.
Intense competition from cheaper products such as
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) also dent coin sales.
Silver held by No. 1 iShares Silver Trust rose to a
1-1/2 year high at 325.8 million ounces, while
bullion held at SPDR Gold Trust also hovered near its
all-time record at 43.5 million ounces set in early December.
Gold-backed ETFs offer access and exposure of bullion
without physical possession. Investors, however, must pay an
annual management expense. For the SPDR Gold Trust, the
estimated expense ratio is at 0.4 percent
Meanwhile, the premium of a physical U.S. American Gold
Eagle coin has been quoted at 5 percent over spot gold, which is
around $85 based on Tuesday's price, dealers said.
FALLOFF AFTER JANUARY?
January has been one of the best performing months since
2011, but sales tended to tank after that.
Gold sales sank to 21,000 ounces in February last year, a
fifth of January's total, and silver tumbled to around 1.5
million ounces, a quarter of the previous month's record.
After a brisk start in 2013, the chances of a continued run
remains uncertain, said Raymond Nessim, CEO of Manfra, Tordella
& Brookes (MTB), a major U.S. coin dealer in New York.
"What happens in Washington, Europe and China are all very
relevant. And to say that what happens in January will continue
for the rest of the 2013, I think it's (inaccurate) to make such
a statement," he said.
(Editing by David Gregorio)