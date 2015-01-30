NEW YORK Jan 30 U.S. Mint American Eagle gold
coin sales in January were the lowest for the first month of the
year since 2008 as a rally in prices discouraged collector
buying in typically the busiest month of the year, according to
data on Friday.
The U.S. Mint sold 81,000 ounces of gold bullion coins this
month, down from 91,500 ounces in the first month of last year
and the lowest since 2008 when 26,000 ounces were sold.
That is up more than four times from December's total of
18,000 ounces.
Silver also had a slow start to the year, with 5.53 million
ounces sold in January, more than double December's total but
the lowest for January since 2010.
U.S. sales tend to be highly seasonal, with the strongest
performance at the start of the year as investors seek the
most-recent mintage, and the fourth quarter usually being the
quietest of the year.
