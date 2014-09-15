Sept 14 New Yorker Kira Kazantsev won the
coveted 2015 Miss America Pageant crown on Sunday, a
"three-peat" for contenders from the Big Apple.
As part of the competition, Kazantsev, 23, sang Pharrell
William's song "Happy", keeping time by tapping a red plastic
cup. She said in a question-and-answer segment that sexual
assault in the U.S. military was a problem that needed to be
addressed by U.S. lawmakers.
Wearing a long-sleeved, backless white gown and clutching
red roses, the newest Miss America walked the 50-foot runway
with a wide smile and waved to a cheering crowd in Atlantic
City, where the 94-year-old beauty pageant returned last year
after eight years in Las Vegas.
Kazantsev's win marked New York's third consecutive Miss
America title.
Pageant judges scored contestants from the 50 U.S. states,
the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin
Islands based on a talent competition, a personal interview,
their answers to an on-stage question, and their appearance in
gowns and swimsuits.
