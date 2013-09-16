(Adds quotes from winner)
By Victoria Cavaliere
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Sept 15 Nina Davuluri won
the 2014 Miss America pageant on Sunday, becoming the first
Indian-American to wear the crown, which went to Miss New York
for the second year in a row.
"I'm so happy this organization has celebrated diversity,
and, on this stage tonight, there was so much diversity,"
Davuluri told reporters shortly after defeating contestants from
49 other states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin
Islands and Puerto Rico.
"I'm so proud to be the first Indian Miss America," the
24-year-old aspiring physician said.
The field was narrowed to Davuluri and Miss California
Crystal Lee, the first runner-up. Just before the results were
announced, Davuluri said, "We are making history right here as
Asian-Americans."
Contestants were judged on a personal interview, a talent
demonstration, an on-stage question, and their appearance in
evening gowns and swimwear during the two-hour nationally
televised event.
Davuluri performed a Bollywood fusion dance and was asked
about revelations that American television personality Julie
Chen had plastic surgery on her eyes. Davuluri answered that she
personally was opposed to plastic surgery and said that one's
diversity should be celebrated.
As the winner, Davuluri will receive a $50,000 scholarship.
She said she would use the money to pay for graduate school.
Last year's winner, Mallory Hagan from New York, crowned her
successor.
Several contestants made headlines during preliminary
competitions. Miss Iowa, Nicole Kelly, was born without her left
forearm and said the competition helped her promote a platform
of overcoming disabilities. Theresa Vail, Miss Kansas and a
sergeant in the Army National Guard, became the first contestant
to display tattoos.
The 93-year-old beauty pageant returned to its hometown of
Atlantic City, New Jersey, this year after an eight-year stretch
in Las Vegas.
Atlantic City is about 60 miles (100 km) south of Seaside
Park, New Jersey, the site of a massive boardwalk fire on
Thursday night. In a press conference following the pageant,
Davuluri volunteered to help clean up the damaged boardwalk.
The pageant's return to the New Jersey shore could help the
local economy, which was hard hit by last year's Superstorm
Sandy. The Atlantic City Alliance, an economic development
group, estimated it would bring in about $30 million in
business.
The Miss America pageant was televised live by ABC, which
picked up the contest again in 2011 after dropping it in 2004
because of a steep ratings decline. Miss America has seen its
popularity ebb and flow over its nearly 100-year history and it
has been the target of critics who say the pageant format
objectifies women.
The judges were former Miss America Deidre Downs Gunn, the
New York Knicks' Amar'e Stoudemire, Lance Bass from the boy band
'N Sync, comedian Mario Cantone, violinist Joshua Bell and
television chef Carla Hall.
