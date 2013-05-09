By Lisa Barron
| JERSEY CITY, N.J.
JERSEY CITY, N.J. May 9 The winner of this
fall's Miss America pageant will take her victory walk to a
different tune now that the show's iconic theme song, which
begins "There she is, Miss America," has been silenced by a
lawsuit.
Organizers said on Thursday that a replacement song has not
yet been selected for the Sept. 15 pageant in Atlantic City, New
Jersey, which will be broadcast live by ABC television.
Since 1955, the song "Miss America" has been part of the
beauty pageant. But it is being dropped this year after the
widow of songwriter Bernie Wayne filed a federal lawsuit in
April 2012 accusing the pageant of using it without a proper
license in both 2011 and 2012.
Wayne wrote "Miss America" while sitting in a barber's chair
in New York City, he told the Press of Atlantic City in 1990.
Born in Paterson, New Jersey, the song writer also wrote the
1950s hit "Blue Velvet". He died in 1993 in California.
The Miss America Organization's interim president, Sharon
Pearce, said on Thursday that moving this year's pageant back to
New Jersey after eight years in Las Vegas "will mark the return
of a great American tradition that began in Atlantic City in
1921."
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Leslie Gevirtz)