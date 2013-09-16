ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Sept 15 Nina Davuluri, 24,
won the 2014 Miss America Pageant on Sunday, giving the prize to
Miss New York for the second year in a row.
Davuluri, an aspiring physician, defeated representatives
from 49 other states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin
Islands and Puerto Rico.
Contestants were judged on a personal interview, a talent
demonstration, an on-stage question, and their appearance in
evening gowns and swimwear during the two-hour nationally
televised event.
The 93-year-old beauty pageant returned to its hometown of
Atlantic City, New Jersey, this year after an eight-year stretch
in Las Vegas.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Daniel Trotta and
Stacey Joyce)