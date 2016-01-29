By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 28 The U.S. Missile Defense
Agency on Thursday said it conducted a successful test of the
ground-based U.S. missile defense system managed by Boeing Co
aimed at demonstrating the effectiveness of a redesigned
"kill vehicle" or warhead built by Raytheon Co.
The test purposely did not include an intercept by a
ground-based interceptor launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base
in California, but was designed to observe the in-flight
performance of the redesigned components and collect data on
countermeasures carried by the target, according to statements
by the agency and the companies involved.
Raytheon's exoatmospheric kill vehicle, or EKV, is built to
destroy incoming ballistic missiles by colliding them while they
are still in space, a concept called "hit to kill."
Thursday's test was designed to demonstrate the ability of
new "divert thrusters" that were developed by Raytheon to
maneuver the warhead after a test failure several years ago.
The test, which involved various elements of the U.S.
ballistic missile defense system, took place as U.S. officials
said North Korea appeared to be preparing for a possible space
launch that could advance its development of intercontinental
ballistic missiles.
News of the possible North Korean space launch comes weeks
after a fourth nuclear test conducted by Pyongyang on Jan. 6
that has raised concerns worldwide.
MDA said program officials would evaluate the performance of
the U.S. missile defense system during Thursday's test using
telemetry and other data gathered during the test.
Raytheon's EKV has an advanced, multi-color sensor used to
detect and discriminate incoming warheads from other objects in
space. It has its own propulsion, communications link,
discrimination algorithms, guidance and control system and
computers to support target selection and intercept.
Riki Ellison, founder of the nonprofit Missile Defense
Advocacy Alliance, said the test demonstrated new technology
developed to make the EKV more reliable, which in turn would
allow the U.S. military to shoot fewer interceptors at each
incoming missile threat.
He said the successful test would "provide confidence to
our public, reliability to the NORTHCOM (U.S. Northern Command)
commander and deterrence against North Korea," he said.
Ellison urged U.S. officials to add 10 more ground-based
interceptors to the California site to provide an additional
layer of defense for Hawaii and the western United States.
The U.S. military is already adding 14 interceptors to the
30 already in place, but those missiles will go to the other
interceptor site in Alaska.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)