WASHINGTON Jan 15 The U.S. Missile Defense
Agency (MDA) said on Friday it had dropped a site in Redington
Township, Maine, from a list of potential U.S. sites to deploy
more ground-based missile defense interceptors in addition to
those in Alaska and California.
The agency said other potential sites in New York, Michigan
and Ohio remained under consideration, but stressed that no
decision had been made to deploy or construct an additional
site.
MDA said the decision was made after extensive surveys of
the potential Maine site, the Center for Security Forces
Detachment Kittery Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape
Facility (SERE East).
"The (Maine) site presented irreversible environmental
impacts, significant constructability concerns, and extensive
costs associated with developing infrastructure in a remote
area," MDA said in a statement.
The Pentagon said in January 2014 that it would conduct
environmental impact studies for the four possible missile
defense sites in line with a directive from Congress in 2013.
The Missile Defense Agency reiterated on Friday that current
interceptors on the West Coast would be able to defend the
country against missile attacks from countries such as North
Korea and Iran. U.S. lawmakers have expressed concern about
Iran's efforts to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles.
MDA said that completing the required site studies and
environmental impact statements would shorten the timeline to
build such a site, if a decision were made in the future to
proceed.
Kingston Reif, director of disarmament and threat reduction
policy at the nonprofit Arms Control Association, said the
remaining three environmental impact studies were due to be
completed by the end of fiscal year 2016, which ends Sept. 30.
Riki Ellison, founder of the nonprofit Missile Defense
Advocacy Alliance, said the Maine site was likely deemed too far
north to provide protection for sites in the central United
States.
