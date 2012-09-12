* White House, Pentagon have opposed extra site as
unnecessary
* National Research Council panel finds US long-range shield
lacking
* US spending about $10 billion a year on missile defense
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 A panel of the National
Research Council has called for construction of a ballistic
missile-interceptor site in the U.S. Northeast to counter a
threat that some experts say Iran could pose within years.
The current U.S. defense plan - based on a Boeing Co
-run antimissile shield to be bolstered by early intercept
capabilities from Europe - is "very expensive and has limited
effectiveness," the panel said in a congressionally mandated
report released Tuesday.
Successive U.S. administrations have spent roughly $10
billion a year to craft a layered shield against the limited
number of ballistic missiles that could be fired by a country
like Iran or North Korea, or to thwart an accidental launch.
It marks the Pentagon's costliest research and development
effort, fueled by fears of chemical, biological or nuclear
warheads.
The research council's "Committee on an Assessment of
Concepts and Systems for U.S. Boost-Phase Missile Defense in
Comparison to Other Alternatives" recommended that an East Coast
interceptor site be set up, for instance, at Fort Drum, New
York, or in northern Maine.
A similar move was called for earlier this year by the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives over White House
and Pentagon objections that the facility - its cost put at $5
billion by experts - was unnecessary.
An East Coast antimissile site would join a pair already in
Fort Greely, Alaska, and Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.
The existing sites field a combined total of 30 three-stage
interceptors in silos.
Together with five additional advanced Raytheon Co
-built X-band radars to track long-range missiles, an
East Coast site "would more effectively protect the eastern
United States and Canada, particularly against Iranian
(intercontinental ballistic missile) threats, should they
emerge," the 240-page report said.
Unless these and other changes, including a new interceptor
missile, are incorporated, the sole shield against long-range
missiles "will not be able to work against any but the most
primitive attacks," it added.
LONG-RANGE STRIKES FROM IRAN, NORTH KOREA
The report said Iran and North Korea may be able to mount
long-range missile strikes in the next decade or so if they
press their development programs.
The United States and some other nations fear that Iran's
stated plan to use enriched uranium to generate electrical power
is an effort to cloak steps toward producing nuclear bombs.
The recommended improvements to the ground-based shield
could be carried out within the $45 billion budget sought for
the Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency from fiscal 2010 through
2016 if unnecessary missile defense programs are scrapped, the
report said.
An expanded long-range U.S. shield could overtake any need,
for instance, for early intercept from bases in Europe, it said.
The Obama administration's current plan, known as the
European Phased Adaptive Approach, includes a projected
Poland-based Standard Missile 3 interceptor to give U.S. soil an
additional layer of defense by about 2021, the plan's final
phase.
The panel also turned thumbs down on efforts by Northrop
Grumman Corp to develop a space-based sensor system
known as the Precision Tracking Surveillance System.
It would cost four times as much to buy and up to five times
as much over its 20-year life cycle as the recommended X-band
radar setup "and it offers less value," said the panel.
Representatives of Northrop Grumman and Boeing had no
immediate comment on the report.
The Missile Defense Agency took issue with it.
"The deployed ground-based defense in Alaska and California
is effective against the type of long-range missile threat we
may face from North Korea and Iran," Richard Lehner, an agency
spokesman, said by email.
There are no plans to augment or replace the system's
existing technology with a new interceptor missile nor build any
new domestic missile-defense sites, he added.
The Research Council is the main operating arm of the
National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of
Engineering, which are advisors to the U.S. government on
scientific and technical matters.
Representative Michael Turner, an Ohio Republican who has
led the push for an East Coast antimissile site as head of the
House Armed Services subcommittee on strategic forces, said the
report showed President Barack Obama's approach to European
missile defense was the work of a president "more focused on
Russia's concerns than defense of the United States."
(Editing by Philip Barbara)