WASHINGTON May 10 The United States destroyed a target missile near Hawaii in the first successful test of a new Raytheon Co interceptor designed for an anti-missile shield in Europe, a witness told Reuters.

"The U.S. Navy lit up the sky, knocking out the target missile," said Riki Ellison, a prominent missile-defence advocate who observed the test from a missile range facility on the Hawaiian island of Kauai late on Wednesday.

Richard Lehner, a spokesman for the Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency, said he could not yet confirm a successful test.