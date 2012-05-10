BRIEF-Invacare prices offering of $105 mln of convertible senior notes
* Invacare Corporation prices offering of $105 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes
WASHINGTON May 10 The United States destroyed a target missile near Hawaii in the first successful test of a new Raytheon Co interceptor designed for an anti-missile shield in Europe, a witness told Reuters.
"The U.S. Navy lit up the sky, knocking out the target missile," said Riki Ellison, a prominent missile-defence advocate who observed the test from a missile range facility on the Hawaiian island of Kauai late on Wednesday.
Richard Lehner, a spokesman for the Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency, said he could not yet confirm a successful test.
* Intelsat - Dalkom Somalia signed agreement for satellite services to expand its broadband enterprise, DTH services in East, Central Africa; Middle East