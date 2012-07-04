* Army lieutenant general faulted for yelling, screaming
* Top aides said to have stopped communicating with him
* Missile defense is Pentagon's costliest research effort
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, July 3 The U.S. Missile Defense
Agency's chief routinely bullied his senior staff, chilling
discussion of thorny issues in the multibillion-dollar program
he runs, the U.S. Defense Department's inspector general said in
a report made public on Tuesday.
Army Lieutenant General Patrick O'Reilly, who has headed the
Pentagon arm since November 2008, demeaned and belittled
subordinates, making them reluctant "to speak up and raise
issues during meetings with him," said the 19-page report dated
May 2.
The agency is developing, testing and fielding a layered
shield against ballistic missiles that could be fired by
countries like Iran and North Korea.
It manages research, development, testing, purchases and
stitching together complex systems on land, at sea and sensors
in space.
The $10 billion-a-year effort has a long record of
flight-test failures and successes as well as the biggest
research budget of any Pentagon program. Some critics have
derided it as a boondoggle for contractors including Lockheed
Martin Corp, Boeing Co, Raytheon Co and
Northrop Grumman Corp.
The inspector general interviewed O'Reilly and 33 other
witnesses with knowledge of the matters at issue for a
preliminary report. Another four were added at O'Reilly's
request, but they were not in a position to comment on certain
events at issue, the report said.
Several witnesses testified that fear of O'Reilly's
reactions "impeded the flow of information," the investigation
found. It was first reported by The Cable, a web-based
newsletter of Foreign Policy magazine.
A spokeswoman for the inspector general, Bridget Serchak,
said such reports typically were made public only after receipt
of at least three requests for them under the Freedom of
Information Act.
YELLING, SCREAMING
The report said five witnesses told inspectors that
O'Reilly's leadership, described by the investigators as marked
by yelling and screaming, was either the main factor or a
contributing factor in their decision to leave the agency.
"We received consistent testimony that as a result of his
management style, even senior officials stopped communicating"
with O'Reilly, the report said.
The inspector general recommended the secretary of the army
consider "appropriate corrective action" with regard to
O'Reilly. Army representatives did not return phones calls
seeking comment.
O'Reilly, in a response summarized in the final report,
questioned the accuracy of witness testimony and denied engaging
in many of the alleged brow-beating practices.
He stated that he had initiated weekly meetings with top
aides to make sure that effective lines of communication stayed
open. Richard Lehner, a spokesman for the Missile Defense
Agency, had no comment on the report.
A majority of the witnesses testified that O'Reilly was
highly intelligent, "even brilliant," and possessed a high
degree of expertise in managing purchases, the report said.