Combination photo created from May 7, 2013 booking photos provided by the Cleveland Police Department show brothers Ariel (L-R), Onil and Pedro Castro. The brothers were arrested in connection with the abduction of three Cleveland women found alive after vanishing in their own neighborhood for about a decade. Cleveland Police Dept/Handout via Reuters

A missing person poster for Amanda Berry, one of the three woman found alive after vanishing for about a decade in their own neighborhood, is pictured on a tree in front of the home of Berry's sister Beth, which is adorned with balloons and a welcome home banner for Amanda, in Cleveland, Ohio May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

FBI agents search the home where three Cleveland women were found alive after vanishing in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

FBI agents search the home where three Cleveland women were found alive after vanishing in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Neighbors react as Amanda Berry arrives at her sister's home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 8, 2013. Berry, Gina DeJesus, Michelle Knight and Berry's 6-year-old daughter escaped a Cleveland home where they were held captive. Berry, now 27, was found with her daughter, conceived and born during her captivity, along with DeJesus, 23, who vanished aged 14 in 2004, and Knight, 32, who was 20 when she went missing in 2002. REUTERS/John Gress

Beth Serrano, sister of Amanda Berry, addresses the media in Cleveland, Ohio, May 8, 2013. Berry, Gina DeJesus, Michelle Knight and Berry's 6-year-old daughter escaped a Cleveland home where they were held captive. Berry, now 27, was found with her daughter, conceived and born during her captivity, along with DeJesus, 23, who vanished aged 14 in 2004, and Knight, 32, who was 20 when she went missing in 2002. REUTERS/John Gress

CLEVELAND Amanda Berry, free less than two days from a decade of captivity with two other women in a Cleveland house, arrived on Wednesday at her sister's home, where her family pleaded for privacy.

Berry, 27, had been expected to make a statement, but she did not. She and her 6-year-old daughter, who was conceived and born in captivity, could be seen from an aerial television camera returning to her sister's house in a convoy of vehicles and going in the back door.

Police released some details about the search of the house where the women were held, including the discovery of chains and ropes police said were used to tie up the victims. Police said no human remains were found.

Three brothers identified by police as the suspects were expected to be charged by the end of the day, police said.

One suspect, Ariel Castro, 52, who was fired from his school bus driving job in November for "lack of judgment," was arrested almost immediately after the women escaped on Monday.

His brothers Pedro Castro, 54, and Onil Castro, 50, were taken into custody a short time later. Police have not said what role each man is suspected of playing, but Berry named Ariel Castro in an emergency call to 911 on Monday as the man from whom she was trying to escape.

Before Monday evening, Berry had last been seen leaving her job at a fast-food restaurant the day before her 17th birthday in April 2003. Her disappearance as a teenager was widely publicized in the local media.

Her sister's two-story bungalow was festooned with dozens of colorful balloons, yellow ribbons and a huge sign reading "Welcome Home Amanda."

It is located in an ethnically mixed, working-class neighborhood about six miles from the house where Berry broke through a door with the help of a neighbor who heard her screaming and helped her call police.

Appearing on the lawn of the house, Berry's sister, Beth Serrano, was greeted with shouts and cheers from a crowd of well-wishers who had gathered along with photographers, television crews and reporters.

"At this time, our family would request privacy so my sister and niece and I can have time to recover," Serrano said, her voice quaking and appearing to choke back tears. "We appreciate all you have done for us for the past ten years. Please respect our privacy until we are ready to make our statement. And thank you."

Berry was found with Gina DeJesus, 23, who vanished at age 14 in 2004, and Michelle Knight, 32, who was 20 when she disappeared in 2002.

Berry told her grandmother in a telephone call played on local television that her daughter was born on Christmas Day.

Euphoria over the rescue of the women on Monday gave way to questions of how their imprisonment in a house on a residential street went undetected for so long.

Several neighbors said they had called police to report suspicious activity at the house in a dilapidated neighborhood on Cleveland's West Side. But police denied those calls from neighbors were made.

"We have no record of those calls coming in over the last ten years," Cleveland Police Chief Michael McGrath said on Wednesday on NBC's "Today" show.

McGrath said he was confident police did not miss opportunities to find the missing women. "Absolutely, there's no question about it," he said.

FBI agents were searching through the house where the women were believed held since vanishing, McGrath said.

"We have confirmation that they were bound, and there (were) chains and ropes in the home," he said.

No human remains were found, Cleveland Safety Director Martin Flask said in a statement.

"A thorough search of the scene ... did not reveal human remains," he said.

McGrath said the women had been allowed outside "very rarely" during their captivity. "They were released out in the backyard once in a while," he said.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Johnson said on Tuesday that child welfare officials had paid a visit to the house in January 2004 because Castro was reported to have left a child on a school bus while he stopped for lunch at a fast-food restaurant. But no one answered the door and the ensuing inquiry found no criminal intent, officials said.

NEIGHBORS REPORT SUSPICIOUS INCIDENTS

Questions have mounted about why the women's captivity escaped notice.

"We didn't search hard enough. She was right under our nose the whole time," said Angel Arroyo, a church pastor who had handed out flyers of DeJesus in the neighborhood.

Aside from the school bus incident in 2004, city officials said a database search found no records of calls to the house or reports of anything amiss during the years in question.

"We have no indication that any of the neighbors, bystanders, witnesses or anyone else has ever called regarding any information, regarding activity that occurred at that house on Seymour Avenue," the mayor said.

Israel Lugo, a neighbor, said he called police in November 2011 after his sister saw a girl at the house holding a baby and crying for help. He said police came and banged on the door several times but left when no one answered.

About eight months ago, Lugo said, his sister saw Ariel Castro park his school bus outside and take a large bag of fast food and several drinks inside.

"My sister said something's wrong ... That's when my mom called the police," he said. Lugo said police came and warned Castro not to park the bus in front of his house.

Another neighbor said a little girl could often be seen peering from the attic window of the Castro house.

But neighbor Charles Ramsey, who helped Berry escape, said on ABC's "Good Morning America" that he had lived next to the Castro house and had no inkling there was something wrong.

"Isn't that scary?" he said. "So either I'm that stupid or his kind are that good."

Born in Puerto Rico, Ariel Castro played bass in Latin music bands in the area. Records show he was divorced more than a decade ago and his ex-wife had since died. He is known to have at least one adult daughter and son.

(Additional reporting by Daniel Trotta; Writing by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Grant McCool)