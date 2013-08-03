Michelle Knight, one of the three kidnapped women, pauses to wipe away tears as she reads her statements during the sentencing of her accused kidnapper Ariel Castro at a court hearing in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Michelle Knight, one of the three women held captive by a school bus driver, on Friday visited the Cleveland neighborhood where she was held prisoner for eleven years, according to television reports.

Knight, 32, made a dramatic appearance in court on Thursday before Ariel Castro's sentencing and read a statement that Castro had persecuted her, starting with her abduction in 2002, until May 6, 2013, the day she was freed.

"I spent 11 years of hell. Now your hell is just beginning," Knight said in court. Castro was sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus 1,000 years.

NBC News quoted a neighbor across the street from Castro's boarded-up house on Seymour Avenue, who said Knight did not say a lot but thanked neighbors. The neighbor, identified as Altagracia Tejeda, could not be reached for comment.

Castro, 53, pleaded guilty last month to abducting, imprisoning and repeatedly raping Knight; Amanda Berry, 27; and Gina DeJesus, 23. He also admitted to murder for beating and starving Knight to force a miscarriage.

The women, along with a 6-year-old girl Castro fathered with Berry, were rescued from his fortress-like house after 9 to 11 years of captivity.

Their presence was discovered after Berry's cries for help were heard coming from Castro's home. Neighbors helped Berry break down a door. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Greg McCune and Mohammad Zargham)