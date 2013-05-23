By Kim Palmer
| CLEVELAND
CLEVELAND May 23 The man made famous for
putting down his Big Mac to help free three women held captive
for about a decade in a Cleveland house will never have to buy a
hamburger in his hometown again.
More than two weeks after Charles Ramsey became an instant
folk hero after telling his story to television reporters,
Cleveland food blogger Michelle Venorsky said on Thursday that
15 restaurants are offering him a free hamburger, whenever he
wants it.
Venorsky floated the idea to her followers after seeing
Ramsey's first interview on TV.
"He was so entertaining...I thought he should never have to
pay for another meal in Cleveland again," Venorsky said in a
phone interview.
Since his first interview on local TV, Ramsey, a dishwasher
at a Cleveland restaurant, has become an Internet sensation. The
restaurant produced a t-shirt with Ramsey's face and the words
"Cleveland Hero" on the front, netting $21,000 for a fund set up
for the women, who were held captive for about a decade.
Ramsey was not available for comment on Thursday. He has had
brushes with the law in the past, including domestic violence
convictions.
Amanda Berry, her six-year-old daughter, and two other
women, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight, were discovered in the
house of former school bus driver Ariel Castro on May 6. Ramsey
heard Berry's calls for help and he and others helped her escape
and call 911.
Castro has been charged with multiple counts of kidnapping
and rape. He is in jail on an $8 million bond.
One restaurant owner, Sam McNulty, said the offer of free
burgers to Ramsey "is a communal high-five from the Cleveland
restaurant industry."
The kidnapping story has several fast food connections.
Ramsey's story, with its mention of a McDonald's hamburger,
won him praise from the restaurant chain.
After the discovery of the women, Castro was arrested in
front of a McDonald's about a mile from the house.
As a school bus driver, Castro was once accused of leaving a
child alone on a bus, telling the child "lie down, bitch," while
he visited a Wendy's restaurant.
Also, a neighbor reported seeing Castro park his school bus
outside the house and bring a large bag of fast food and several
drinks inside, even though he was thought to live alone. The
neighbor said his mother called police, who warned Castro not to
park his school bus outside the house.
Lawyers said in a statement on behalf of the three women
that they are "happy and safe and continue to heal."
(Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Grant
McCool)