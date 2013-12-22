By Kim Palmer
| CLEVELAND
CLEVELAND Dec 22 Charles Ramsey, the Cleveland
dishwasher who became an instant celebrity after he helped save
three women from a decade-long kidnapping ordeal, has signed a
deal to write his memoirs.
Ramsey, 44, became a national sensation in May for his
colorful recounting of breaking Amanda Berry out of the home of
kidnapper Ariel Castro, where she had been held captive for
years along with two other women, Gina DeJesus and Michelle
Knight, and her six-year-old daughter.
Castro pleaded guilty to 937 counts including aggravated
murder for forcing Knight to miscarry. One month into his life
sentence, he was found hanged in his cell. His death was later
ruled a suicide.
Ramsey, whose role in helping save the women won him free
hamburgers for life from McDonald's, signed the book deal with
local Cleveland publishing company Gray & Company late last
week.
He and co-author Randy Nyerges, who co-wrote a book with a
former Cleveland Browns football player and served as a staff
speechwriter in the U.S. Senate, have been working on the memoir
since early December, the publisher said.
"Ramsey will give a detailed account of the day of the
rescue. He'll describe living next door to kidnapper Ariel
Castro while unaware that the women were being held captive in
his neighbor's house," a press release from the publisher said.
All three women who survived the ordeal have announced plans
to publish books in the next two years.
(Reporting by Kim Palmer)