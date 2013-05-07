A missing person poster for Amanda Berry, one of the three woman found alive after vanishing for about a decade in their own neighborhood, is pictured on a tree in front of the home of Berry's sister Beth, which is adorned with balloons and a welcome home banner for Amanda,... REUTERS/John Gress

Here are details of three women who vanished about a decade ago in a working class district of Cleveland, Ohio and who were found alive at a home in the same area in the west of the city on Monday. The house owner and his two brothers were arrested.

The women, two of them teenagers, disappeared within a fifth of a mile of each other.

-- Amanda Berry, now 27, was last seen at 7:40 p.m. on April 21, 2003, the day before her 17th birthday, when she left the Burger King where she worked. The fast food restaurant at West 110th Street was just a few blocks from her home and about four miles from where she was eventually found.

A week after she disappeared, Berry's mother received a call from a man, who was using her daughter's cell phone. The man said that her daughter was safe and that he had married her, according to the Charley Project, which has profiled more than 9,000 cold cases of missing people.

In 2009, hunters in Wisconsin found human remains initially thought to be those of Berry, but DNA tests were negative.

Berry's mother kept the search alive through television appearances and appeals for several years but did not survive to see her daughter rescued, according to City Councilwoman Dona Brady, a friend of the Berry family. "She literally died of a broken heart," Brady said.

-- Georgina "Gina" DeJesus, now 23, went missing on April 2, 2004 as she walked home from Wilbur Wright Middle School, where she took special education classes as a 14-year-old seventh grader. DeJesus was last seen at a phone booth between 2:45 and 3 p.m. at the corner of 105th Street and Lorain Avenue, about three miles from the house where she was found.

Police initially believed that DeJesus had run away because she was grounded by her parents for two months after being caught smoking a cigarette, according to the Charley Project.

It said that in 2006, Cleveland police searched under a driveway after receiving a tip about her whereabouts.

DeJesus and Berry were featured several times in "America's Most Wanted," a television show that linked their disappearances.

-- Michelle Knight, now 32, was last seen on August 23, 2002 at a cousin's house near West 106th Street and Lorain Avenue, about three miles from the house where she was found. She was 20 years old.

The Cleveland Plain Dealer reported that authorities had believed Knight voluntarily disappeared because she was upset after losing custody of her son. Her mother, Barbara Knight, was not convinced and circulating flyers throughout the city's west side for years after she vanished, the paper said.

