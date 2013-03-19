By Emily Le Coz
| JACKSON, Miss., March 19
JACKSON, Miss., March 19 Mississippi, the U.S.
state with the highest rate of obesity, has banned its cities
and counties from trying to stop restaurants from selling
super-sized soft drinks or requiring them to post nutritional
information about meals.
The move came a week after a judge blocked an effort by New
York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to prohibit vending machines,
movie theaters and retailers from selling single-serving sugary
drinks larger than 16 ounces (473 ml), an effort that was
intended to tackle the public health problems caused by rising
rates of obesity.
Mississippi's new law, signed by Governor Phil Bryant on
Monday, also prohibits municipalities from banning toys in
fast-food meals, saying that only the state can regulate
nutrition.
"It is simply not the role of government to micro-regulate
citizens' dietary decisions," Bryant said in a statement after
signing the measure. "The responsibility for one's personal
health depends on individual choices about a proper diet and
appropriate exercise."
Although no local regulations had been passed in the state,
the law was seen as a preemptive measure against the type of ban
that Bloomberg proposed before a court ruled it had too many
loopholes and would be difficult to enforce.
Supporters of Mississippi's new law said food-and-beverage
regulations should be made at the state level to eliminate
confusion and save food businesses from having to navigate a
patchwork of local laws.
"The key words are consistency and uniformity," said Mike
Cashion, executive director of the Mississippi Hospitality and
Restaurant Association, which has been one of the law's
strongest advocates.
Mississippi has the highest rate of obesity of any U.S.
state, with 34.9 percent of its residents weighing in at 30
pounds or more above their ideal weight, according to data from
the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. It is unlikely the state
will tackle its obesity problem through food regulations, said
Sandra Shelson, executive director of the Partnership for a
Healthy Mississippi.
She noted that Mississippi has no statewide regulations on
smoking in public places, though several dozen local
municipalities have passed such laws.
"It's never a good idea to take away the control of some of
the local governments," Shelson said. "If you have a community
that wants to make itself healthier, the state shouldn't be in
the business of trying to preclude it from making changes that'd
result in making it a healthier place."
