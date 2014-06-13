June 13 The KFC restaurant chain said it was looking into complaints that the family of a Mississippi girl recovering from a pit bull attack was asked to leave a restaurant because her appearance frightened other customers.

Three-year-old Victoria Wilcher's family posted a message Thursday on a Facebook page chronicling her recovery in which they complained of shabby treatment at a KFC franchise in Jackson.

"Does this face look scary to you?" a posting on the Victoria's Victories Facebook page said Thursday. "Last week at KFC in Jackson MS this precious face was asked to leave because her face scared the other diners."

KFC spokesman Rick Maynard said the company had launched an investigation into the incident. "We take this very seriously, as we have zero tolerance for any kind of hurtful or disrespectful actions toward our guests," he said in an email.

"Our investigation is ongoing, but we have been in touch with the family and are committed to doing something appropriate for this beautiful little girl and her family," he added.

Wilcher was attacked by three of her grandfather's pitbulls after they burst through the door of his trailer in April, according to the Clarion-Ledger newspaper.

The girl lost her right eye, sustained a broken jaw, nose and cheekbones and suffered facial scarring in the attack, a posting on her Facebook page said. (Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by David Adams and Jim Loney)