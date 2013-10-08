By Emily Le Coz
| RIDGELAND, Miss.
RIDGELAND, Miss. Oct 8 A civil rights activist
who worked as Martin Luther King Jr.'s personal secretary is
auctioning off a rare collection of items, including the final
page of King's famous "I Have a Dream" speech.
Thirty-nine archives belonging to former King secretary
Maude Ballou, some of which were the focus of a lawsuit brought
by his heirs, are set for sale on Oct. 17 at the New York
gallery of Heritage Auctions.
Opening bids range from a few hundred dollars to tens of
thousands of dollars for artifacts that offer a glimpse of the
civil rights movement from the front lines, the auction house
said.
"Many of the things we're offering in this auction are very
unique, and there really hasn't been anything like it ever on
the market," said Sandra Palomino, Heritage's director of
historical manuscripts.
Among the mementos Ballou preserved from those years are
eight note cards handwritten by King for a December 1959 speech
he gave to his Dexter Avenue Baptist Church congregation in
Montgomery, Alabama, to announce his departure to focus on the
civil rights movement.
The church, now a National Historic Landmark, had served as
King's headquarters for organizing the 1955-56 Montgomery Bus
Boycott sparked by Rosa Parks, a black woman charged with
violating segregation laws when she refused to give up her bus
seat to a white man.
The archives being auctioned, some of which contain dozens
of artifacts each, show that support for the movement's leaders
was not uniform across the African-American community. A black
opposition flier chastised the civil rights leaders for riding
"in big cars" while other boycotters walked.
"Often when we think about the civil rights movement, it
seems like everyone was together," Palomino said. But "this was
a group of regular folks taking their own lives into their
hands."
Ballou, now 88, was among them.
Before working as King's personal secretary from 1955 to
1960, she said she faced threats after registering to vote in
Mobile, Alabama, and later was evicted from a city bus after
refusing to sit in the blacks-only section.
She avoided arrest but seethed as she walked home in high
heels, she recalled during an interview at the assisted living
facility where she lives in Ridgeland, Mississippi.
Ballou's collection includes several programs from the
memorial services she attended in King's honor after his
assassination in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1968, as well as the
last page of the "I Have a Dream" speech he gave in 1963 in
Washington, D.C.
Some of the auction artifacts once were the subject of a
legal fight with King's heirs. They sued Ballou's son, Howard,
in 2011 in U.S. District Court in Jackson, Mississippi, claiming
the documents belonged to the King family, but Howard Ballou
said King had given the documents to his mother.
A judge dismissed the Kings' claim last year and, after the
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld the decision
in April, the auction was allowed to go forward.
A portion of the auction proceeds will establish an
education fund in Maude and Leonard Ballou's name at Alabama
State University, where Leonard Ballou taught music.
Ballou's family said they will keep many items, including an
autographed copy of King's book "Stride Toward Freedom."
The inscription on the inside cover reads, "To my secretary
Maude Ballou ... In appreciation for your good will, your
devotion to your work, and your willingness to sacrifice beyond
the call of duty in assisting me to achieve the ideals of
freedom and human dignity for our people."
It is signed, "Martin."
