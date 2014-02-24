Feb 23 A 65-mile (105-km) stretch of the lower
Mississippi River, including the Port of New Orleans, remained
closed on Sunday night while crews cleaned up oil that spilled
when a barge was hit by another vessel, according to the U.S.
Coast Guard.
The collision happened on Saturday afternoon near Vacherie,
Louisiana, about 52 miles (84 km) west of New Orleans, according
to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Bill Colclough.
The Lindsay Ann Erickson, which was pushing grain barges,
collided with a barge carrying barrels of light crude oil pushed
by the Hannah C. Settoon, which caused oil to go into the river,
according to Colclough.
No injuries were reported, and the source of the oil has
been secured, the Coast Guard said.
Oil spill response vessels and recovery equipment have been
deployed in the river, the Coast Guard said.
Authorities decided to close the river early Saturday
evening to avoid possible contamination of passing vessels and
to reduce the amount of oil spreading further down the river,
according to the Coast Guard.
The clean-up is expected to continue on Monday, Colclough
said.
Settoon Towing, based in Pierre Part, Louisiana, was the
source of the oil, according to Colclough. A representative for
the company was not immediately available for comment on Sunday.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Eric
Walsh)