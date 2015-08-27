Mississippi State University said on Twitter that class would resume on Thursday afternoon after a suspect was taken into custody following reports of an active shooter on campus.

The university issued an "all clear" announcement about a half hour after putting out warnings about an active shooter.

It said there was "no report at this time of any shots that have been fired" and that no injuries had immediately been reported.

The university did not immediately release additional information about the suspect taken into custody.

(Reporting by Robbie Ward in Greenville, S.C., Emily Stephenson in Washington DC and Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla.; Editing by Lisa Lambert)