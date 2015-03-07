(Recasts with confirmation from fire officials)
March 6 A helicopter pilot died when the
aircraft crashed near a St. Louis hospital, fire officials said.
The St. Louis Fire Department said on its Twitter account
that the helicopter went down on the street behind the St. Louis
University Hospital, killing the pilot and causing a fire.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper reported, citing city
Fire Captain Garon Mosby, that the pilot was the only person in
the helicopter at the time, and that it was headed to the
medical center to pick up a crew.
Further details were not immediately available as
representatives for the fire department could not be reached.
The newspaper published a photo of officials inspecting the
charred and smoldering wreckage, and witnesses said the accident
sounded like an explosion.
"It rocked the neighborhood," area resident Kenneth Grady,
48, told the Post-Dispatch.
