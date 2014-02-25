By Carey Gillam
| KANSAS CITY, Mo.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Feb 25 Missouri officials on
Tuesday were fending off a flurry of late appeals from convicted
killer Michael Taylor as they prepared for his execution by
lethal injection shortly after midnight.
Under the state protocol, 47-year-old Taylor will receive
his last meal and be dressed in simple gray pants and a T-shirt
and socks before being escorted to the death chamber.
The execution would mark Missouri's 72nd since 1976 and the
second this year. State officials are under fire for executing
other inmates before their last appeals are exhausted.
In a series of recent appeals, attorneys for Taylor have
sought a stay of execution based on several claims, including
that the drugs used for lethal injection could subject him to a
slow and tortuous death.
His attorneys also argue that when Taylor pleaded guilty in
1991 he should have been offered a life sentence instead of
death, or at least a sentencing by a jury instead of a judge.
And Missouri should allow appeals to be exhausted before
they proceed with the execution, they say.
The state has been criticized by death penalty opponents and
a federal judge for not waiting for rulings on appeals before
carrying out recent executions.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit had not
completed its review of Allen Nicklasson's request for a stay
based on a challenge to Missouri's lethal injection drug
protocol when he was put to death Dec. 11.
Eighth Circuit Judge Kermit Bye said in a written ruling
after Nicklasson's execution that Missouri's actions should
undergo intense judicial scrutiny.
Bye questioned Missouri's secrecy over the use of a lightly
regulated compounding pharmacy to obtain drugs for executions,
and for proceeding with an execution before the federal courts
had finished reviewing an active request for a stay.
Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster has defended the
state's actions and said in a statement that Taylor has had more
than enough time to file appeals on any issue and his sentence
has been upheld repeatedly by the Missouri Supreme Court and
U.S. Supreme Court.
"It is ridiculous to suggest that Mr. Taylor should avoid
his execution by filing a flood of new paperwork ...," Koster
said.
Taylor was nearly executed in 2006 before a late
court-ordered reprieve after revelations about problems with the
state's lethal injection practices at that time.
If his execution is carried out it would come 25 years after
he and an accomplice raped and stabbed to death 15-year-old Ann
Harrison, a Kansas City-area school girl. The men abducted her
from a bus stop and terrorized her before putting her in a car
trunk and killing her.
Linda Taylor, Michael Taylor's mother, issued a statement
with other family members stating Taylor has great remorse for
his crime. The family does not want to see Taylor executed and
Linda Taylor has said that life in prison should be sufficient
punishment.
Janel Harrison, mother of Ann Harrison, said the execution
is needed justice for her daughter.
"There should be an ultimate penalty," Harrison said.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Richard
Chang)