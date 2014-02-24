Feb 24 Michael Taylor has been here before.
The 47-year-old convicted murderer due to be executed in
Missouri on Wednesday, came within hours of dying in 2006 before
a court ordered a stay on concerns about the doctor and the
drugs prison officials planned to use.
Now, a team of defense attorneys from Los Angeles to
Washington D.C., is again fighting to keep Taylor out of the
death chamber. They have filed a flurry of appeals that include
attacks on the state for its metholology and secrecy over the
lethal injection drugs the state intends to use. The lawyers
also argue that Taylor should be serving a life sentence instead
of facing death.
The battle over Taylor's life is emblematic, many death
penalty experts say, of how the capital punishment debate is
evolving. And the current focus in Missouri and in many U.S.
states on what types of drugs are used and if those drugs cause
undue suffering is seen as key pivot point.
"States are moving to increasingly desperate and underhand
methods of drug procurement," said Maya Foa, director of the
anti-death penalty group Reprieve. "They are attempting to draw
an iron curtain in front of the execution to prevent people from
seeing what's really going on."
Taylor, who has spent 23 years on Missouri's death row,
makes no claim of innocence. He long ago admitted guilt in the
1989 rape and stabbing of the teenage girl he and a friend
abducted from a Kansas City-area school bus stop.
But his attorneys argue his execution now will not only be
unduly painful due to the state's use of unregulated drugs, but
also needless.
"He poses no threat to society," said John Simon, one of
Taylor's attorneys. "His death would come far too late to have
any deterrent effect."
From the state's perspective, Taylor has evaded capital
punishment long enough.
"The state and crime victims have an important interest in
the timely execution of a death sentence," Missouri Attorney
General Chris Koster said in federal court filing opposing
Taylor's request for a stay of execution.
The United States Supreme Court indicated it may consider
Taylor's appeal for a stay of execution, but several motions
before the U.S. District Court in the Western District of
Missouri, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit
in St. Louis have so far failed.
BATTLE OVER DRUGS
Like Missouri, several U.S. states, including Ohio, Florida
and Georgia have been turning to lightly regulated compounding
pharmacies for lethal injection drugs after major pharmaceutical
companies stopped allowing sales of their drugs for executions.
Advocates for inmates in several states have launched court
challenges saying the drugs can be lacking in purity and potency
and cause undue suffering that violates the 14th Amendment to
the U.S. Constitution, which forbids states from inflicting
"cruel and unusual punishment."
The fact that many states, including Missouri, try to keep
information about the drugs secret, adds to the concerns.
"This is no way for states to act in carrying out the most
solemn and serious acts - ending the life of a fellow human
being," aid Brian Stull, senior attorney with the American Civil
Liberties Union Capital Punishment Project.
Advocates for victims say execution is a just punishment in
many cases and lethal injection makes for a less violent death
than many victims had suffered.
"We don't torture people, but that doesn't mean we have to
make sure the pillows are fluffed," said Kent Scheidegger, legal
director of the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation, a victims'
advocacy group. "The attorneys try to make it all about the
inmate. We really should be focused on the crime."
EXECUTION DATE NEARS
As Taylor's execution date nears, his lawyers and Missouri's
Attorney General's office have inundated courts with claims and
counterclaims over whether or not Missouri officials are acting
properly in preparing for the execution. Among other things,
Taylor's attorneys have accused the state of hiding information
about the drugs the state will use.
Earlier this month, Taylor's attorneys sued an Oklahoma
compounding pharmacy they believed was providing Missouri with
pentobarbital to execute him. The pharmacy agreed not to provide
any drugs for Taylor's execution, but the state said it had
other drugs and the execution would proceed as planned.
In a telephone interview with Reuters, Taylor said he is a
changed man who deeply regrets the drug-fueled decisions that
led him to death row. His accomplice Roderick Nunley is also on
Missouri's death row.
"I am totally not the same person I was," he said. "It's
hard to understand that life without parole is not good enough."
Taylor was nearly executed in 2006 before a court-issued
stay following revelations that the doctor Missouri used for
executions was dyslexic and admitted to using improper dosages
for lethal injections.
Taylor said he watched news coverage of a recent Ohio
execution where there were concerns that the inmate suffered
before dying. It scared him, he said, and he worries about his
mother and the emotional toll his execution will take on her.
He also wants the family of his victim, 15-year-old Ann
Harrison, to know he is sorry and hopes one day they will
forgive him.
"I have no right to say anything," Taylor said. "We all have
to go before God."
Ann's parents, Janel and Bob Harrison, said they were not
sure they could or would find forgiveness. But they said they
did know Taylor deserves to be executed.
"We look at Taylor's execution as justice for Ann," Janel
Harrison said. "Will we have closure or peace? We certainly hope
so. When you commit the ultimate crime ... there should be the
ultimate penalty."
(Editing by Dina Kyriakidou and Gunna Dickson)