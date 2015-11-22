KANSAS CITY Mo. Nov 22 A Southwest Airlines flight from Indianapolis to Los Angeles was diverted to Kansas City and searched on Sunday because several passengers were behaving suspiciously, the FBI said.

"The flight crew diverted the flight to Kansas City out of an abundance of caution based upon suspicious behavior displayed by several passengers," FBI spokesperson Bridget Patton in Kansas City said in a statement.

All passengers were taken off the plane and those in question were interviewed by law enforcement, Patton said. They were later re-booked to continue on a different flight, she said.

Asked what constituted suspicious behavior, Patton replied in an email that the passengers were "unruly."

After passengers left the plane, authorities swept the aircraft with a K-9 dog unit, Patton said. The plane, which landed in Kansas City at 7:50 a.m. CT (1350 GMT), was re-boarded and it departed at 9:20 a.m. CT for Los Angeles, she said.

It was not immediately clear how many passengers were on board the flight, and representatives from the airline could not immediately be reached. (Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Alan Crosby)