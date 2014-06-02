By Kevin Murphy
| KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 2 A fully clothed
mannequin wearing a President Barack Obama mask was discovered
hanging by a rope from a highway overpass in the Kansas City
area on Monday, police said.
Interstate 70 was closed down briefly while a bomb squad
investigated because sheriff's deputies saw a suspicious device
attached to the mannequin, said Sergeant Ronda Montgomery of the
Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
No explosives were found on the mannequin, which was
discovered on a bridge about 25 miles (40 km) east of Kansas
City, Montgomery said. The mannequin was reported to the
authorities around daybreak and it is unclear how long it had
been hanging from the structure, she said.
A rope was used to string up the mannequin but authorities
were not releasing specific details, Montgomery said, adding
that the incident was still under investigation.
"We are trying to put pieces of the puzzle together, but
it's early," Montgomery said.
(Reporting By Kevin Murphy; Editing by Tom Brown)