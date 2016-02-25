Feb 25 The University of Missouri said on Thursday it fired a professor who was caught on video calling for "some muscle" to get a student journalist removed from a campus protest last November.

Melissa Click had been suspended from her position as an assistant professor in the school's communications department and charged by police with misdemeanor assault after she appeared to have forcibly blocked and pushed the student's camera. She later apologized. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Peter Cooney)