Protesters shout slogans against the law as they begin to rally in New York, November 24, 2014, after the grand jury reached a decision in the death of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The family of Michael Brown, the unarmed black teen killed by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri in August, said on Monday they are "profoundly disappointed that the killer of our child" was not indicted.

The family, in a statement, urged protesters to avoid violence, remain peaceful and to channel their frustration into a campaign for body cameras to be worn by every police officer on a street beat in the United States.

