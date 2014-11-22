FERGUSON, Mo. Nov 21 Two men suspected of
buying explosives they planned to detonate during protests in
Ferguson, Missouri, once a grand jury decides the Michael Brown
case, were arrested on Friday and charged with federal firearms
offenses, a law enforcement official told Reuters.
Word of the arrests, reported by a number of media outlets
Friday, came ahead of the grand jury's decision on whether the
white police officer who fatally shot Brown, an unarmed black
teenager, should be indicted on criminal charges.
(Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Writing and additional reporting
by Steve Gorman)