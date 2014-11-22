(Adds first name of officer Darren Wilson in paragraph 3)
By Daniel Wallis
FERGUSON, Mo. Nov 21 Two men suspected of
buying explosives they planned to detonate during protests in
Ferguson, Missouri, once a grand jury decides the Michael Brown
case, were arrested on Friday and charged with federal firearms
offenses, a law enforcement official told Reuters.
Word of the arrests, reported by a number of media outlets
Friday, came ahead of the grand jury's widely anticipated
decision on whether the white police officer who fatally shot
Brown, an unarmed black teenager, should be indicted on criminal
charges.
The Aug. 9 slaying of 18-year-old Brown under disputed
circumstances became a flashpoint for U.S. racial tensions,
triggering weeks of sometimes violent protests in the St. Louis
suburb by demonstrators calling for officer Darren Wilson's
arrest.
He was instead placed on administrative leave, and Ferguson
has been bracing for a new wave of protests, especially if the
grand jury chooses not to indict Wilson. An announcement was
believed to be imminent.
Against this backdrop of heightened tensions, according to a
law enforcement source, two men described as reputed members of
a militant group called the New Black Panther Party, were
arrested in the St. Louis area in an FBI sting operation.
As initially reported by CBS News, the men were suspected of
acquiring explosives for pipe bombs that they planned to set off
during protests in Ferguson, according to the official, who
spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity because he was not
authorized to publicly discuss the case.
The official said the two men are the same pair named in a
newly unsealed federal indictment returned on Nov. 19 charging
Brandon Orlando Baldwin and Olajuwon Davis with purchasing two
pistols from a firearms dealer under false pretenses.
Both men were arraigned on Friday in federal court, the law
enforcement source said.
The FBI and other federal agencies were reported to have
stepped up their presence in the St. Louis area in recent days
in anticipation of renewed protests after the grand jury's
decision in the Brown case is made known.
An FBI official in St. Louis declined to comment except to
say that the two men named in the indictment had been arrested.
Officials from the U.S. Attorney's Office for eastern Missouri
were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Writing and additional reporting
by Steve Gorman)