LOS ANGELES Nov 26 Country music star Garth
Brooks canceled scheduled media appearances this week, saying it
would be in poor taste to promote his comeback album during
national protests after a grand jury did not indict a white
policeman in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teenager.
Brooks, 52, canceled appearances on NBC's late-night "The
Tonight Show" and the morning "Today" show as well as daytime
talk show "Live with Kelly and Michael" and National Public
Radio's "All Things Considered," the singer's spokeswoman, Nancy
Seltzer, said on Wednesday.
"To spend the day promoting our stuff like nothing was wrong
seemed distasteful to me," Brooks said in a Facebook post on
Tuesday.
The St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, Missouri, has been hit by
two nights of unrest after the grand jury's decision not to
indict police officer Darren Wilson after shooting 18-year-old
Michael Brown in August.
The decision also touched off demonstrations in cities such
as New York, Los Angeles and Washington.
Brooks was scheduled to perform live on "Kelly and Michael"
on Tuesday, while other appearances were to be taped and
broadcast later, Seltzer said.
The singer was set to appear on the "Tonight Show" on
Thursday, and "Today" on Friday, two sought-after spots at the
beginning of the U.S. holiday shopping season.
Brooks, who has sold more than 130 million albums worldwide,
released "Man Against Machine" on Nov. 11, his first studio
album in 13 years.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Peter Cooney)