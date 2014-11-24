FERGUSON, Mo. Nov 24 A St. Louis Country
prosecutor is expected to make an announcement later on Monday
on the grand jury that has been reviewing whether to charge a
Ferguson, Missouri, police officer in the August shooting of an
unarmed black teen, CNN reported, citing an unnamed law
enforcement source.
The grand jury has been meeting for more than three months,
considering the Aug. 9 incident in which white police officer
Darren Wilson shot and killed 18-year-old Michael Brown.
Bloomberg News also reported that an announcement on the
grand jury was forthcoming.
Reuters was unable to immediately confirm the reports.
(Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Writing by Scott Malone)