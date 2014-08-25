(Adds details from cemetery, mourner at memorial site)
By Edward McAllister and Nick Carey
ST. LOUIS Aug 25 Family and supporters of
Michael Brown on Monday celebrated the life of the black
teenager slain by a white officer in Ferguson, Missouri, in a
music-filled funeral service ringing with calls for peace and
police reforms.
Brown's body lay in a black and gold casket at the Friendly
Temple Missionary Baptist Church, topped with the St. Louis
Cardinals baseball cap he was wearing when he was killed on Aug.
9.
People jammed inside the modern red-brick church and
gathered outside on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in St. Louis
for the celebration, a markedly different scene from the violent
protests that rocked the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson after the
police shooting of the unarmed 18-year-old Brown.
Brown's slaying has focused global attention on the state of
race relations in the United States. Police and demonstrators in
Ferguson clashed nightly for more than a week, with authorities
coming under fire for mass arrests and the use of heavy-handed
tactics and military gear.
The teenager's coffin was surrounded by photos of him as a
child, graduating from school and smiling in his baseball cap.
Spirited gospel music by a choir and horn players filled the
sanctuary, and mourners clapped their hands and danced in the
aisles. Readings from the Bible were met with whoops and cheers.
"It was real spiritual," said Mike Montgomery, a black city
employee who said he took the day off from work to attend.
"I usually hear more mourning at a funeral," said
Montgomery, 38. "I think the family wanted a celebration. That's
why they had the upbeat music. "
Printed in a program for the service were letters from his
parents to their late son.
A letter by Michael Brown Sr. read: "I always told you I
would never let nothing happen to you and that's what hurts so
much, that I couldn't protect you."
Afterward, the funeral procession carried Brown's casket to
St. Peter's Cemetery, a few miles from Brown's home, where it
was loaded onto a horse-drawn carriage.
Michael Brown Sr. cried at his son's grave site and let out
a scream before leaving. His mother arrived with a separate
group. She laid her body across his coffin as she wept.
CALL FOR JUSTICE
A grand jury has begun hearing evidence in the shooting and
the U.S. Justice Department has opened its own investigation.
In a eulogy for Brown, civil rights activist Al Sharpton
demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the shooting
and an end to police brutality.
"Michael Brown does not want to be remembered for riots,"
Sharpton said. "He wants to be remembered as the one that made
America deal with how we're going to police in the United
States."
He also called on the black community to end the kind of
street violence and looting that cast Ferguson in a negative
light.
"We have to be outraged for our disrespect for each other,"
he said. "Some of us act like the definition of blackness is how
low you can go.
"Blackness has never been about being a gangster or a thug.
Blackness was no matter how low we was pushed down, we rose up
anyhow," he said.
Family and friends rose to speak as well, recalling Brown's
nicknames of "Gentle Giant," and "Big Mike."
Pastor Charles Ewing, Brown's uncle, recalled Brown once
telling him: "One day the whole world will know my name."
"Michael Brown's blood is crying from the ground, crying for
vengeance, crying for justice," Ewing said.
Outside, under the hot midday sun, the police presence was
heavy but relaxed. Authorities had braced for a possible
flare-up, although clashes between protesters and police have
waned significantly in recent days.
The crowd repeated the now-familiar "Hands up, don't shoot,"
which protesters have chanted in the streets of Ferguson.
In differing accounts of Brown's shooting, police have said
he struggled with Officer Darren Wilson, who shot and killed
him. But some witnesses say Brown held up his hands and was
surrendering when he was shot multiple times in the head and
chest.
After the funeral, people came in small groups to the
impromptu memorial at the site of his death, among them Tameka
Bryant, 28, a marketing executive at a radio station who is on
maternity leave.
"I just hope we will see justice served," said Bryant, who
said she attended Brown's funeral. "The family needs some
comfort and peace. I hate to think what would happen if they
don't get it. We would have chaos."
(Additional reporting by Adrees Latif and Carey Gillam; Writing
by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, G Crosse and
Peter Cooney)