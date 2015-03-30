By Carey Gillam
| March 30
March 30 Four journalists arrested while
covering racial unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, last year filed a
lawsuit Monday claiming they were battered and falsely arrested
by police trying to hinder their ability to cover the protests.
The journalists claim in their lawsuit that police officers
used excessive force and intimidation tactics, including
shooting at them with rubber bullets, to try to stop the
journalists from recording police activity.
Sometimes violent protests erupted in Ferguson, a St. Louis
suburb, after the Aug. 9 fatal shooting of an unarmed black
teenager by a white police officer. Protesters from around the
country converged on the small community, and the state brought
in police officers from around the region, as well as the
National Guard, to try to quell the unrest.
The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the
Eastern District of Missouri, names as defendants the St. Louis
County Police Department, and 20 of its officers who were sent
into Ferguson to help provide security, as well as St. Louis
County.
The suit was brought by Ryan Devereaux, a journalist with
Intercept/First Look Media; Lukas Hermsmeier, a freelance
journalist for German news outlets; Ansgar Graw, a political
correspondent for German news outlets; and Frank Herrmann, a
correspondent for German newspapers.
There was no immediate comment from St. Louis County or the
police department.
The lawsuit does not name the 20 officers sued as
defendants, but states that they were working on Aug. 18 and/or
Aug. 19 when they encountered the plaintiffs.
Devereaux and Hermsmeier claim they had been interviewing
protesters and were attempting to return to their car when
police shot them with rubber bullets and then arrested them and
left them in handcuffs for several hours.
Graw and Herrmann claim they were attempting to interview
people and take photos just before they were also arrested and
detained in painful plastic handcuffs that left their hands
numb.
The lawsuit claims the actions against the journalists were
part of a "concerted effort to suppress constitutionally
protected newsgathering."
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Eric
Walsh)