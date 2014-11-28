(Adds police arresting protester)
By Sebastien Malo
NEW YORK Nov 28 More than 200 people angered by
a grand jury's decision not to indict a white police officer for
killing an unarmed black teenager in Ferguson, Missouri, sought
to disrupt Black Friday shopping in New York with a protest in
front of Macy's flagship store.
A small group of the protesters took their rally to the
Manhattan department store's ground floor for a few minutes, as
staff and shoppers seeking post-Thanksgiving bargains looked on
in apparent surprise. Some shoppers took pictures of the
protests with their cell phones.
Many protesters said they were encouraging a boycott of
Black Friday to highlight the purchasing power of black
Americans and to draw links between economic inequality and
racial inequality.
"Voicing your opinion is not enough," said Sergio Uzurin,
one of the protesters. "You have to disrupt business as usual
for this to happen and that's the only thing that's ever made
change. It's the real way democracies function."
Many protesters waved placards that read "Black Lives
Matter," which has become a rallying cry after officer Darren
Wilson shot dead Michael Brown on Aug. 9, igniting sometimes
violent protests and renewing a debate on the troubled state of
race relations in the United States.
Some chanted, "Hands up! Don't shop!," a play on another
commonly heard refrain at protests in Ferguson, "Hands up! Don't
shoot!"
The protesters temporarily blocked traffic by flooding a
busy intersection, but quickly returned to the sidewalk. Many
later began marching toward Times Square before eventually
returning to Macy's.
Police were seen arresting at least one of the protesters
after officers had tried to clear a group away from one of the
store's doors, but a department spokesman said they could not
confirm the total number of arrests.
Similar protests also took place in other American cities,
including St. Louis, Chicago and Los Angeles, with organizers
using one of busiest shopping days of the year to draw attention
to what they say was an unwarranted killing and a miscarriage of
justice.
