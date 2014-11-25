WASHINGTON Nov 24 President Barack Obama urged
the people of Ferguson, Missouri, on Monday to react peacefully
to a grand jury's decision not to indict a white policeman in
the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teen, and for police to
show restraint.
Obama spoke in the White House briefing room shortly after a
county prosecutor announced the grand jury's decision regarding
the Aug. 9 shooting that set off weeks of sometimes violent
protests in the St. Louis suburb and highlighted racial tensions
in the community.
The president said the people of Ferguson needed to accept
that it was the grand jury's decision to make and that they
should channel their concerns constructively.
