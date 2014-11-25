(Recasts, adds more comments, background)
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON Nov 24 President Barack Obama issued
an appeal on Monday for restraint by protesters and police after
a Missouri grand jury decided not to indict a white police
officer in the shooting death of a black teen last August.
In a late-night appearance in the White House briefing room,
Obama also urged Americans to understand that much work remained
to be done to improve relations between black Americans and law
enforcement.
"We need to accept that this decision was the grand jury's
to make. There are Americans who agree with it and there are
Americans who are deeply disappointed, even angry. It's an
understandable reaction," Obama said.
Angry crowds in Ferguson, Missouri, took to the streets on
Monday night and there were flashes of violence after the grand
jury determined there was no probable cause to charge officer
Darren Wilson in the shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown.
The shooting set off weeks of sometimes violent protests in
the St. Louis suburb and highlighted racial tensions in the
community.
Obama said there were still many parts of the country where
a deep distrust existed between law enforcement and communities
of color, and that steps must be taken to improve the situation,
such as increasing the number of minority people who enter the
police ranks.
"Some of this is the result of racial discrimination in this
country and this is tragic because nobody needs good policing
more than poor communities with higher crime rates. The good
news is we know there are things we can do to help," he said.
About 200 protesters demonstrated peacefully outside the
White House on Monday night, holding signs and chanting: "We are
Michael Brown."
Obama has weighed in on questions of race previously. When
black Florida teenager Trayvon Martin was killed by a
neighborhood watch volunteer in 2012, Obama said: "If I had a
son, he'd look like Trayvon."
In 2009, he criticized the police handling of the arrest of
Harvard University professor Henry Gates, saying police acted
"stupidly."
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Peter Cooney)